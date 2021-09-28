WH: Biden had ‘constructive’ meeting with Sinema on $3.5 trillion bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden met earlier in the day with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a moderate lawmaker, about the $3.5 trillion budget measure that Democrats are proposing. Psaki declined to offer any specifics on top-line numbers.

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Well, first, Senator Sinema was here earlier today. Senator Manchin was still here as of when I came out. He may have wrapped up the meeting, but he was going into the meeting a little while ago. And Senator Sinema had a meeting with the president earlier today. They had a constructive meeting, agreed that we are at a pivotal moment, need to continue to work to finalize the path forward.

He asked his team to follow up later this afternoon with her directly to continue the conversation and continue the discussions. I will leave it to them to convey where they are comfortable in terms of top line numbers, but the president felt it was constructive, felt they moved the ball forward, felt there's an agreement that we're at a pivotal moment. It's important to continue to finalize the path forward to get the job done for the American people.