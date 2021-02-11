WH: Biden remarks weren't trial prediction

The White House press secretary says President Joe Biden wasn’t offering a “projection or a prediction” on the outcome of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial when Biden weighed in on the proceedings earlier Thursday. (Feb. 11)

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: The question that he was asked was about the video, that you asked him was about the video. And anyone who watched that video, many of us watched it when our days concluded and we saw news clips, probably on NBC and other outlets. Found it harrowing and deeply disturbing. And that's certainly how the president felt when he watched it, when he watched some of the clips as he referenced. And he was affected by that. And I think what he was reflecting on was that it was just a reminder of what an unprecedented assault, as he said on January 6, this was on our democracy.

And the footage was just a reminder of how shocked and saddened he was on the day this occurred. It was kind of a reliving of that for many people who has spent as much time as he has in Congress. I think he said, "or they may not." He was not intending to give a projection or a prediction, but was just giving a very human and emotional response to what many people felt, I should say, when they watched the video.

Well, the Senate-- the President was in the Senate for 36 years as you all well know. And he is certainly is an institutionalist who values the role that the Senate plays. So the Senate is serving as a jury to consider the charges. The House, members of the House, are certainly presenting that case, many of them very powerfully. He's not on the jury. He's not in the Senate. His role is to be President of the United States. And that's not the role he currently plays.