WH: Biden won't cite exec. privilege on Trump docs

The White House says President Joe Biden won't block a tranche of Donald Trump-era documents sought by a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The move sets up a showdown with the former president. (Oct. 8)

