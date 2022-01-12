WH calls Republican criticism of Biden's voting rights speech 'hilarious'

At the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said Republicans’ claim that President Biden’s speech on voting rights Tuesday was offensive “is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president.”

Video Transcript

- Senator Romney today basically said-- I'll use the exact quote-- that the speech yesterday that the president gave was, quote, "going down the same tragic road taken by President Trump in casting doubt on the reliability of American elections." Does the White House have a response to that?

JEN PSAKI: With all due respect to Senator Romney, I think anyone would note there's a night-and-day difference between fomenting an insurrection based on lies totally debunked by 80 judges, including Trump-appointed ones, and election authorities across the country and making objective, true statements, which is what the president made yesterday about the effects of a coordinated nationwide effort to undermine the constitutional right to vote.

I know there has been a lot of claim of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president, but I would note that in our view and the president's view, what is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people's basic right to exercise who they want to support and who they want to elect. That's not a partisan thing. And that was why he gave such a strong speech yesterday. Go ahead.