California is warning residents to conserve energy and avoid charging their electric vehicles this weekend, ahead of a record-breaking heat wave that could strain the state’s power grid. The FDA authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s new COVID-19 booster shots, which targets the more common Omicron variant. Officials hope the updated vaccine will help prevent another winter surge. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will return to the White House next week to unveil their official portraits, after the tradition was skipped by Donald Trump. And fans gathered outside Kensington Palace to mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, leaving behind flowers and mementos to remember her legacy.