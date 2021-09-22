WH continues to get questions about the treatment of Haitians at the border
At a White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about the treatment of Haitians crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Psaki said that there would be an investigation into images of Customs and Border Patrol agents allegedly mistreating migrants in Del Rio, Texas, and defended the administration’s policy of deporting anyone who illegally crosses the border.