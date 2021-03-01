WH defends not punishing Saudi Crown Prince

The White House is defending its decision not to sanction or punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following a U.S. intelligence report implicating him in the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (March 1)

Video Transcript

- The president has not taken any direct action against the Saudi crown prince in response to his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Why not?

JEN PSAKI: Well, let me first say that, you know, this was a horrific crime. The president has been consistent in reiterating that and his belief of that.

The report that was released on Friday through ODNI did not contain new information. It was important to the president that it was released and it abided by our legal obligations, and it wasn't something that was done by the prior administration. We also took a series of strong steps to impose on individuals directly involved in the operation that led to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Our national security team believes that going after the network responsible for these actions is the best way to prevent a crime like this from ever happening again. That is our objective.

- So they're going after the network responsible, but not the man responsible for it? Why not?

JEN PSAKI: Again, you know, I would say we took a number of steps that our team determined were the right steps to prevent this from ever happening again. That is our objective. We also, from day one, even prior to the release of this report, have recalibrated the relationship, have made clear that it is going to be a shift from how it was approached over the last four years. That means counterpart-to-counterpart conversations. That means not holding back and voicing concern and pushing for action as it relates to dissidents or journalists or others being held. So our objective is to recalibrate the relationship, prevent this from ever happening again, and find ways, as there are still, to work together with Saudi leadership while still making clear where we feel action is unacceptable.

- And you reserve the right to sanction the crown prince in the future if deemed necessary, right?

JEN PSAKI: Of course we reserve the right to take any action at a time and manner of our choosing. I will note, Steve, that, historically, the United States, through Democratic and Republican presidents, has not typically sanctioned government leaders of countries where we have diplomatic relations.