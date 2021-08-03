WH to DeSantis and Abbott: Handle the COVID spike or 'get out of the way'

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan asked if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have any personal responsibility for the spike in COVID cases in their states. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said if they are not going to be part of the solution, then they should “get out of the way and let other people do the job.”

Video Transcript

- Feels like we're dancing around an issue here, which is how much are Governor DeSantis and Abbott directly responsible for what's happening right now given that 50 million people live in those two states that are I think Jeff said yesterday one third of all infections last week were there? So how much personal responsibility do they bear?

JAN PSAKI: Well, I'm certainly not trying to dance in any way. I think what I said yesterday was that at a point in every leader's life, they have to make a decision about whether they're gonna abide by public health guidelines to save people's lives or whether they're gonna be guided by politics. And I will let you all be the judge of that. Public health guidelines are pretty clear as it relates to the benefit of vaccination, as it relates to the benefit of masking for communities that are not vaccinated. And you'll hear the president convey later if you are not going to be a part of the solution, if you're not going to be a part of saving people's lives, then get out of the way and let other people do the job.

- Get out of the way?

JEN PSAKI: That means don't ban-- don't make it harder for people to put requirements on masks or asking for vaccination status into law.