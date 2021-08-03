WH to DeSantis and Abbott: Handle the COVID spike or 'get out of the way'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan asked if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have any personal responsibility for the spike in COVID cases in their states. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said if they are not going to be part of the solution, then they should “get out of the way and let other people do the job.”