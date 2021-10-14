WH: Exec privilege move won't open a Pandora's box

TechCrunch

If China once seemed to be committed to the free market economy, over the course of 2021, it has shattered that illusion entirely by abruptly disempowering its own tech companies and turning up the dials on media censorship at the direction of a president who, three years ago, oversaw the erasure of presidential limits from the country's constitution. The U.S., and Silicon Valley in particular, needs to be paying much closer attention to this consolidation of power, suggests Jacob Helberg, who is co-chair of the Brookings Institution China Strategy Initiative, a former senior adviser to Stanford's Cyber Policy Institute and a former news policy lead at Google. Indeed, he says, one need look no further than India -- which seemed to receive a warning by the Chinese government last year when the power went out in a city of 20 million people -- of what could be coming to the U.S. absent drastic and unified action on the part of private industry and the federal government.