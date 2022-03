Associated Press

Facing political attacks over rising costs, President Joe Biden exaggerated his role in reducing the federal deficit and skirted responsibility by asserting that a flood of government spending into the economy has no impact at all on higher prices. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, went too far in pinning blame for surging gasoline prices on Biden. While it's true the deficit could end up falling by more than $1 trillion, the decline mostly reflects the improving economy as the pandemic has faded, not tax and spending decisions by the Biden White House or Congress.