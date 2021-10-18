WH: FBI working to rescue kidnapped missionaries

The White House said Monday the FBI is part of a "coordinated U.S. government effort" to secure the release and bring to safety the 17 American and Canadian missionaries who were abducted over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti. (Oct. 18)

