Is WH Group Limited (HKG:288) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at WH Group Limited (HKG:288) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for WH Group:

0.09 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, WH Group has an ROCE of 9.0%.

Is WH Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, WH Group's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Food industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, WH Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

WH Group's current ROCE of 9.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 17% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how WH Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:288 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for WH Group.

WH Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

WH Group has total assets of US$16b and current liabilities of US$3.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On WH Group's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with WH Group's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.