WH Press Sec. says no one at the White House, including President Biden, has been briefed on the Mar-a-Lago search.

White House Press Secretary says no one at the White House, including President Biden, has been briefed on the Mar-a-Lago search.

Interviewer: President will get briefed or will not get brief when the United Nations is alerted?

WH Press Sec: There was I just, I'm just saying to you. This is an underlying material underlying matter that is related to this. We're just not going to comment and as it relates to any classified materials, or anything that's related to PD PD, be we don't comment on that at all. But you know again this is a part of an investigation. The president hasn't been briefed on any of this. He None of us have been briefed. The White House not has been briefed on any of this, and so we are just going to leave it to the Department of Justice and to Office of the Director of National Intelligence on this.