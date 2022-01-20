WH: Putin, allies know Biden's position on Ukraine
A day after President Biden suggested a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine would result in a measured response, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki insists U.S. allies and Russian President Vladimir Putin are well aware of Biden's position. (Jan. 20)