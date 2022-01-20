WH: Putin, allies know Biden's position on Ukraine

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia

A day after President Biden suggested a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine would result in a measured response, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki insists U.S. allies and Russian President Vladimir Putin are well aware of Biden's position. (Jan. 20)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories