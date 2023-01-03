WH refuses to get involved in the process to elect a House speaker

During the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the election for speaker of the House, after the first vote failed to elect a speaker. “We’re certainly not going to insert ourselves in what’s happening on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jean-Pierre said.

Video Transcript

- Wondering if the president has been watching the action going on on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue right now. And does he have a preferred candidate?

[LAUGHTER]

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: That's one way to put it. Look, as you know, the president served as a US Senator for 34 years, and he understands how this process works. He certainly will not insert himself in that process. Look, we are looking forward to working with congressional colleagues, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents this year and the new Congress obviously to continue to move the country forward for the American people, continue to build on an economy that is working because of the president's policy.

If you think about the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that I just spoke about and how that's bringing-- that brought both sides together and really going to deliver on an important item of the bridge for Kentuckians but also in the region. So that's going to be our focus. We're certainly not going to insert ourselves in what's happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.