WH reiterates confidence in Milley

Reuters Videos

One of the most high-profile women of China's MeToo movement has lost her case against a prominent state television personality.A Beijing court said there was insufficient evidence to support 28-year-old Zhou Xiaoxuan's claims that she was groped as an intern, which may deal a blow to the movement.Speaking late Tuesday shortly after the verdict was announced, Zhou told a small group of supporters that she was exhausted and disappointed.But her team will appeal. "I don't know if I still have the courage to stick with it for another three years, so I don't know if it's this time will be a farewell. But if it is a farewell then it's really disappointing to have to say that I or we have failed like this."In a series of social media posts in 2018, Zhou accused television personality Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her four years earlier when she was working for him, which he denies.Zhou's accusations went viral and she sued Zhu for damages three years ago.The first hearing fo the case was not held until December 2020 behind closed doors."We will definitely appeal, because in this case none of the core facts were looked at, that is all of the surveillance videos, my journals and my dress. They didn't ask to look at any of these. So none of the core facts were looked at."The State TV host Zhu did not appear in court on Tuesday, according to Zhou. A lawyer for Zhu could not be reached for comment.