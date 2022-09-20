WH responds to reports of migrants being flown to Delaware by DeSantis

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden will try to rally the world against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, saying Moscow's war against its neighbor violates the tenets of the U.N. charter that established the post-World War Two body. Biden departs on Tuesday to join the conclave of world leaders in New York. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would not use his speech to argue that Russia should be ousted as a member of the U.N. Security Council, where it is one of five permanent members, capable of vetoing any security resolution.