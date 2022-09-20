WH responds to reports of migrants being flown to Delaware by DeSantis
At the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration was aware of reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sending migrants to President Biden’s home state of Delaware. She said the White House hadn’t been made aware of it by DeSantis and called the move “a political stunt.” Later, at a separate event, Biden was asked if he had a response to DeSantis’s move. “He should come visit,” he replied. “We have a beautiful shoreline.”