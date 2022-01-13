WH responds to SCOTUS block of vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

The Hill

President Biden in a moment of brutal honesty on Thursday admitted that his push to enact changes to voting laws and the Senate's filibuster rule may be doomed. "The honest-to-God answer is I don't know whether we can get this done," Biden said after leaving a more-than-hour-long meeting with Senate Democrats to persuade them to change the Senate's rules. "I hope we can get this done but I'm not sure," he said. Biden pledged to keep fighting for...