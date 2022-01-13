WH responds to SCOTUS block of vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to stop a Biden administration plan for a vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses on Tuesday. Psaki pointed to a separate ruling from the high court today that upheld the vaccine mandate for most health workers in the country, and she said the president will call on employers to institute vaccination requirements on their own.