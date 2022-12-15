WH reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. (Dec. 15)
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses news that Americans can receive additional free COVID tests from the government.
The US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examined auditing paperwork in Hong Kong but the staff hasn't yet been able to access mainland China.
The news lifts a cloud that has hovered over U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China, and Pinduoduo.
The U.S. accounting watchdog on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The statement from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board marks a victory for U.S. regulators and a relief for Chinese firms, including Alibaba, facing delisting amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. Washington and Beijing have been locked in a heated trade and technology war.
The Washington State Department of Transportation will end the grace period for the suspension of late fees, civil penalties and registration holds for unpaid tolls on March 1, 2023.
An important change is coming for drivers who deal with tolls around Washington state. The Washington State Department of Transportation just announced they're ending the grace period for late fees and penalties in March.
Grace period for E-ZPass tolls over, charges are due now
After an extension was announced at the end of November, the time has come to pay those Maryland E-Zpass tolls or be hit with hefty late fines.
The two crews were locked in the battle of the biopics in 2018, but Queen also battled Laurel and Hardy on the singles charts back in 1975.
A week after warning residents that over 700 cases of the flu were reported last week, a stark increase from the same period of time in 2021, the Boston Public Health Commission is setting up flu and COVID-19 vaccination sites across Boston to combat the uptick in illnesses.
Isaiah Lee pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event. Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to Nine Months in Jail Wren Graves
Historically, the prices of two of the world’s biggest commodities, crude oil and iron ore, are strongly correlated but in the past few weeks we have seen a peculiar disconnect
Synchron's investment win comes as Musk's Neuralink faces a federal probe into its animal-testing practices that could set it back.
Speaking on the House floor Wednesday, Republican representative Chip Roy urged Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell to put the brakes on major spending packages until the new GOP House majority can weigh in next session.
Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt became 13th player in program history to be named unanimous All-American.
My husband is 73 and beginning to have health issues, and I have no idea what to do regarding finances and Social Security, etc. Who should I be looking for to help me navigate this? To find one, look for an adviser who is fee-only and consider a registered investment adviser or a certified financial planner. Use a resource like the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors to search for fee-only advisers, recommends certified financial planner Joe Favorito at Landmark Wealth Management.
Americans can order four more COVID-19 test kits via USPS right now, the White House says, which will ship for free the week before Christmas.
Major cities across the U.S. are looking to have residents return to wearing face coverings to combat not just COVID-19, but also the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.
Panel members have stressed the “symbolic” impact of the recommendations.