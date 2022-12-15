WH reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

MarketWatch

My husband is 73 and beginning to have health issues, and I have no idea what to do regarding finances and Social Security, etc. Who should I be looking for to help me navigate this? To find one, look for an adviser who is fee-only and consider a registered investment adviser or a certified financial planner. Use a resource like the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors to search for fee-only advisers, recommends certified financial planner Joe Favorito at Landmark Wealth Management.