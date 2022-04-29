WH: Russia shouldn't be part of Indonesia G20 mtg
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin should take part in the incoming G20 summit in Indonesia this fall. (April 29)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin should take part in the incoming G20 summit in Indonesia this fall. (April 29)
Saudi Arabia pledged Thursday to release 163 Houthi detainees in a move toward peace with war-torn Yemen. Houthi rebels took over Yemen’s capital of Sana’a in 2014, sparking military conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government. The spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brig. Gen. Turki…
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to West Africa on Saturday to join Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan and to highlight the impact of the Ukraine war on the African continent, the U.N. announced Friday. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the secretary-general will arrive in Senegal on Saturday evening, travel to Niger on Monday and to Nigeria on Tuesday and then return to New York.
In recent weeks an interesting relationship has begun to blossom between multiple cryptocurrencies. Terraform Labs, the group behind stablecoin TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) and cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), have been on the frontline of innovation for quite some time.
The Green Bay elementary school music teacher said she is "still on cloud nine" from competing on the TV quiz show.
There are still some really good players available for the #Chiefs on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft:
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard dipped into the transfer portal for guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who was a three-year starter at Princeton.
Reportedly, the Lakers front office is blaming LeBron James and Anthony Davis for pressuring it to trade for Russell Westbrook.
Thursday, 28 April 2022, 16:03 On the night of 27-28 April, Russian occupying troops bombed the military field hospital on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, leaving many dead and wounded.
Holly Williams spoke to a Russian foreign policy analyst about the disinformation battle being waged by Vladimir Putin to increase his domestic approval rating during the conflict with Ukraine and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fledgling democracy is fighting back.
The increase in coronavirus cases is "pretty significant," a top official said, underscoring the importance of vaccinations, booster shots and masks.
A report being released Thursday will give insight into how the U.S. economy is doing as some economists are warning about the increased chance of a recession.
President Biden will speak on Thursday about Ukraine’s fight against Russia, days after the administration sent two top officials to Kyiv. “The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary…
The White House Correspondents’ Association will hold its annual dinner on Saturday night, marking the return of a storied Washington tradition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Here's what to know about one of Washington's biggest events.
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, says the war with Russia has not changed her husband but only revealed to the world his determination to prevail and the fact that he is a man you can rely on. Zelenska, in an interview published Friday in the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, also said she has not seen her husband, 44-year-old Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Illustration by Richard Mia for TIMEJeff Swope felt the first spurt of anger bubble up when he learned in February that his landlord was raising the rent on the empty two-bedroom apartment next door by more than 30%, to $2,075 a month.
"Elon Musk can buy Twitter, sure. But he'll never own it. Not like this," one fan replied to the Oscar winner's post.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, as journalists and politicians in Washington were set to kick off a weekend of events around the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner. Bedingfield said she was not considered a close contact with President Joe Biden, whom she last saw on Wednesday at a socially-distanced meeting during which she wore an N-95 mask. Biden tested negative on Thursday, the White House said.
IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 21 APRIL 2022, 14:23 About 100,000 Mariupol residents are in fatal danger due to unsanitary conditions in the Russian-occupied city. Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram Quote by the City Council: "Cholera, dysentery and Escherichia coli.
STORY: Russia's invasion, which it calls a "special operation," has forced Sweden and Finland to reassess their longstanding military neutrality, and they are expected to announce in May whether they will join the U.S.-led alliance.“The parliament and the government of Finland together with the president will assess all the implications of the new security situation and will have to consider the question of whether to apply for membership of NATO. Decisions in this issue will be taken very soon,” Marin said after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday (April 28) Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance.The Finnish prime minister also urged for more effective sanctions against imports of energy from Russia.Russia, with which Finland shares a 810-mile border, has said it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO.
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv announced this week that a bodyguard who took leave from his embassy position died fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.