WH 'saddened by the tragic loss of life' from lightning strike

During the White House press briefing on Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park last night. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

Video Transcript

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Let me first say, this is the people's house. It should be a place all can see. We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park last night. Our hearts are with the families who lost lives, who lost loved ones. And we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.

The National Park Service and local law enforcement have been providing updates, and I would direct you to them for any additional information.