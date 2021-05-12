WH says cybersecurity to be included in Biden’s infrastructure plan after pipeline ransomware attack

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Wednesday’s press briefing that cybersecurity will be included in President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar American Jobs Plan amid a ransomware attack on gas pipelines.

