White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last month on the possibility that he could get some additional oil production out of OPEC+ in coming weeks, but the cartel and other nations announced a scant increase Wednesday.

The White House responded by stressing that what matters is the steady decline in oil and gasoline prices from summer highs, not the actions taken by OPEC+ to pump an additional 100,000 barrels of oil in September. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the decline began June 14, the day the administration disclosed plans for Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The fact of the matter is that oil and gas prices are coming down,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at her briefing. “The moment he announced his trip we saw gas prices and oil prices coming down.”

While there may be a correlation, it is unclear whether the announced trip caused prices to decline. Oil prices can be determined by a wide range of factors including changes in supply, the pace of economic growth, geopolitical events and extreme weather.

Behind Jean-Pierre in the briefing room was a blue chart that showed a 17% drop in average U.S. gas costs since prices peaked at about $5 a gallon. AAA puts the current national average at $4.16 a gallon. Crude oil prices fell Wednesday to just below $91 a barrel, down from more than $120 in early June.

Still, gas prices are 31% above their level last year, frustrating voters ahead of the midterm elections and heightening concerns about an economic downturn in the U.S. and Europe as central banks try to get inflation under control.

Energy prices jumped after Russia, a major energy producer, invaded Ukraine in late February. That prompted a series of sanctions and other measures at a time when refining capacity was tight and oil production was still recovering from the pandemic that began in 2020. The Biden administration has called on OPEC+ as well as domestic producers and refineries to increase output, an effort the administration tried to bridge by releasing 1 million barrels daily from the U.S. strategic reserve.

The war in Ukraine quickly rejiggered global politics. Natural gas shortages threatened Europe and Biden's approval ratings sank as prices at the pump climbed. Biden's Saudi Arabia trip was something of an about-face, given that at a 2019 debate during the presidential campaign, Biden had called the kingdom a “pariah” for the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

Yet after Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in mid-July, Biden raised expectations that a meaningful amount of supply could be coming onto the market. Asked about the impact his meeting would have on oil prices, he said “you won’t see that for another couple of weeks" in what appeared to be a reference to Wednesday's meeting of the OPEC oil cartel.

In a world that uses nearly 100 million barrels of oil daily, the added production amounted to a miniscule 0.1% increase. In a prior meeting, OPEC had boosted oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

But in a statement, OPEC+ warned about the reasons why it was being cautious in adding oil to the market. The countries in the cartel, which is led by Saudi Arabia, needed to keep some of their oil capacity in reserve in case of future disruptions. They also noted the “chronic” lack of investment in oil production that has coincided with wealthier nations' shift away from fossil fuels to address climate change.

Biden is trying to reduce the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels. Democratic allies are working to push through the Senate a measure that includes $369 billion in climate change-fighting strategies over the next decade. That spending would include tax breaks for wind and solar as well as for purchasing electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ agrees to hike in September oil production as gas prices continue decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith examine OPEC+ leaders' promise to expand the United States' oil inventory while average gas prices continue to decline.

  • US-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

    U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Pelosi received a rapturous welcome in Taipei and was applauded with strong bipartisan support in Washington, despite the Biden administration’s misgivings. Already, China is preparing new shows of force in the Taiwan Strait to make clear that its claims are non-negotiable on the island it regards as a renegade province.

  • OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

    The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high gasoline prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, said they will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. It comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and encourage more oil production from the cartel to draw down high prices at the pump.

  • Coal industry ‘shocked and disheartened’ by Manchin climate deal

    The West Virginia Coal Association and several other state-based coal industry groups on Wednesday blasted the tax and climate deal that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to last week, warning it will “severely threaten American coal” and an estimated 381,000 jobs. “This legislation is so egregious, it leaves those of us that call Sen.…

  • Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

    Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012.

  • JP Morgan quant who called summer rebound in stocks says rally could continue even if corporate profits decline

    U.S. equity valuations already are seeing a dramatic 're-rating' lower, even by the standard of a typical recession.

  • Eli Lilly to make COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available from August

    The drug, bebtelovimab, had received authorization in the United States in February for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 among adults and children. Eli Lilly entered an agreement in June to supply an additional 150,000 doses of the drug to the U.S. government. The U.S. government will exhaust their supply of bebtelovimab as early as the week of August 22 and, without congressional appropriations, does not have the funds to purchase more, Lilly told Reuters.

  • Gas nears $4 a gallon, but hurricane season may bring new pain

    The average price of gas is approaching $4 a gallon nationwide, part of a nearly 60-day decline from unprecedented spikes earlier this year. However, experts say Mother Nature could send prices back up in a hurry as the Gulf Coast’s hurricane season picks up. As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of gas…

  • China ‘strongly condemns’ Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, warns of ‘consequences’

    Pelosi’s visit is a serious violation of the one-China policy adopted by the US, Beijing said.

  • People's Park: Police and city crews remove homeless and housing advocates from Berkeley's People Park

    Police and city crews remove homeless and housing advocates from Berkeley's People Park in a despite over a housing project

  • Voters head to the polls for primary elections in 5 states

    Democrat Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the former mayor of Baltimore, and former Trump White House official Sarah Isgur discuss top issues in Tuesday’s primaries.

  • ‘Like a Gut Punch’: Advocates Reel as Manchin Compromise Abandons Pre-K

    A year ago, Miriam Calderón was leading the U.S. Department of Education’s work in early-childhood, a time when $400 billion in new federal funding for programs serving young children still seemed within reach. Now she’s working on the outside, hoping Congress passes a bill with a small fraction of that amount. While the Senate once […]

  • Stevens claims victory, Levin concedes in 11th congressional district

    U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has won the primary for the newly-drawn 11th Congressional District, defeating her colleague, Rep. Andy Levin, in what was one of the highly-contested Democratic congressional races in Michigan.

  • Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

    Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. During the Great Recession, home construction slowed down as the housing market tanked. Meanwhile, since the start of the pandemic, the construction industry has faced its share of challenges.

  • Biden’s isolation under White House protocol requires a negative test before in-person work. That’s stricter than CDC guidelines.

    President Joe Biden will not resume in-person work until he tests negative for COVID, under White House protocols that are stricter than the CDC guidelines.

  • Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group

    The Russian Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization banned in Russia, a designation that fuels the Kremlin's narrative of the war in Ukraine and that may expose Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Moscow to terrorism charges. Azov, which played a key part in the defense of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, has been repeatedly portrayed by Russian officials and state media as a Nazi formation allegedly committing atrocities against Ukraine’s civilians. Russian state media have repeatedly shown what is claimed to be Nazi insignias, literature and tattoos associated with Azov, but no evidence has surfaced to back up the assertions about their treatment of civilians.

  • Low-income households suffer through Oregon heat without air conditioning

    Portland officials hired a nonprofit to distribute air conditioning units to low-income residents, though some have not been installed and over people have fallen through the cracks. Fourteen heat-related deaths have been reported in last week’s heat wave.

  • Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China Aug. 9 - White House

    President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to subsidize the U.S. semiconductor industry and boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China, the White House said on Wednesday. A rare major foray into U.S. industrial policy, the bill provides about $52 billion in government subsidies for research and U.S. production of semiconductors. "The bill will supercharge our efforts to make semiconductors here in America," Biden said Tuesday.

  • Democrat questions oil companies after record profit announcements

    House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) is questioning the country’s biggest oil companies after they posted record profits amid high oil and gasoline prices. Pallone sent letters to Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Shell demanding answers about the companies’ latest earning reports and taking aim at the companies’ use of the…

  • Kansas vote striking down a proposal to remove right to abortion from the state constitution a ‘decisive victory,’ Biden says

    Speaking remotely at the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, President Biden said the rejection of a Kansas ballot initiative that would have removed the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution showed that voters believe “politicians should not interfere with the fundamental rights of women.”