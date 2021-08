Reuters

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates has hit its second legal setback, as a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in new coronavirus cases. The temporary order by Judge Tonya Parker issued late on Tuesday allows officials in the state's second-most populous county to require masks indoors, despite Abbott's July order against such mandates. The top elected official in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins, who sought the court order issued late Tuesday, said preventative steps such as mask-wearing are needed to combat a spike in new cases of COVID-19.