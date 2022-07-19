WH says no announcement this week on declaring a national climate emergency

Reuters

Large-scale bitcoin mining operations in Texas are back online after sweltering temperatures that caused electricity use to spike led to power curtailments earlier in the month, an industry group said on Tuesday. All of the major bitcoin miners, which use energy-intensive supercomputers to mine for cryptocurrencies, had paused operations last week as temperatures soared in the Lone Star state and power demand hit all-time highs as residents and businesses turned up their air conditioners. "The miners are all back on as of several days ago," said Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council.