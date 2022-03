Reuters

Donald Trump will turn over some documents to New York's attorney general for her civil probe into his business practices, but need not answer questions under oath while he appeals a judge's order that he testify. The developments are part of an agreement on Thursday between the former U.S. president, his oldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James. They followed a Feb. 17 ruling by Justice Arthur Engoron of a state court in Manhattan that James could enforce subpoenas for the Trumps' testimony and documents from Donald Trump, after having found "copious" evidence of possible financial fraud.