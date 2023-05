WH says it has pledged more than $560 million to help cities with migrants

During the White House briefing on Tuesday, Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about cities like New York and Chicago that are dealing with migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration has already announced $200 million to give to cities, and plans to give another $360 million.