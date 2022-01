Axios

Educator Julia Varnedoe was hospitalized with COVID-19 in late 2020, around the same time two fellow teachers, Patrick Key and Dana Johnson, were fighting for their lives in the ICU with the same disease.Varnedoe, who at the time taught at Mount Bethel Elementary School in Cobb County, survived her battle. Johnson and Key did not. Even though she didn’t know them, Varnedoe said she and other educators in the county were touched by their colleagues’ deaths. Why it matters: It’s been about a year