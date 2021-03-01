WH says it supports probe into Cuomo allegations

White House press secretary Jen Psaki insists President Biden supports the New York attorney general investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo, but will not say whether Biden believes Cuomo should step down. (March 1)

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: As I stated yesterday, the president's view has been consistent and clear that every woman coming forward should be treated with dignity and respect. That applies to Charlotte, that applies to Lindsay and any woman coming forward. And since yesterday, of course, overnight, the attorney general has made clear that the New York attorney general will oversee an independent investigation with subpoena power. And the governor's office said he will fully cooperate. We certainly support that process. And we'll wait to see that through.

- Where is the red line for this president and the administration? Is it only unwanted physical overtures? Or is it unwelcome language between a boss and a subordinate with a power differential?

JEN PSAKI: As I said yesterday, that story was incredibly uncomfortable to read as a woman. You know, the president has a bar for what is expected in his administration, which you referenced-- treating people civility, treating people with respect. And that's what bar he holds in his administration. In terms of the path forward and the outcome of the investigation, we will leave it to the attorney general and others to conclude that.

Recommended Stories

  • NY gov. faces legal hurdles in harassment inquiry

    Following allegations of sexual harassment, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged he "made others feel in ways I never intended." But that may not go very far from a legal perspective as he faces an investigation by the state attorney general. (March 1)

  • Cuomo to face outside probe of alleged misconduct

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will face an independent attorney investigating allegations against him of sexual misconduct.Cuomo's office initially planned to choose its own investigator, but then backtracked amid a backlash from fellow Democrats.Instead, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would hire a law firm, grant them subpoena powers, and oversee the probe.Cuomo, one of the nation’s most well-known Democratic politicians, whose popularity soared during the early months of the pandemic, has been accused in the past week by two former aides of sexual misconduct.In a report published Saturday in the New York Times, one woman said Cuomo asked her about her sex life, whether she was monogamous, and if she had ever had sex with older men. That account came days after another former aide wrote an online essay saying the governor had sent her roses for Valentine's Day and kissed her on the mouth. Cuomo denied making any sexual advances, and late on Sunday put out a statement saying he "never intended to offend anyone or cause harm." The misconduct allegations follow a report that the state health department significantly undercounted the COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.

  • Amid calls for Andrew Cuomo's ouster, a key ally urges Democrats to wait on investigation

    New York's Democratic chairman asks his fellow party members to hold off on taking action against the governor until an investigation is complete.

  • Gov. Newsom talks school reopening plan, latest COVID-19 trends

    Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking in Elk Grove, gave an update on a new legislative deal to encourage the reopening of schools. He also talked about the latest vaccination effort and decline in key COVID-19 indicators.

  • Cuomo apologizes for 'misinterpreted' actions amid harassment claims

    FOX News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the details on 'Special Report'

  • 'Moral imperative' to reunite migrant families -DHS chief

    "We are hoping to reunite the families either here or in the country of origin. We hope to be in a position to give them the election and if, in fact, they seek to reunite here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States," Mayorkas said.The option of bringing deported parents back to the U.S. was outlined in Biden's Feb. 2 executive order creating the family reunification task force.

  • Water cannon and tear gas hit Myanmar protesters

    This comes as foreign ministers of neighboring countries prepare to hold talks with the junta in a bid to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.The coup halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbors.Hundreds of people have been arrested, according to activists, among them six journalists, one of whom works for the Associated Press.

  • US, Mexican presidents meet amid migration issues

    President Joe Biden met virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, discussing more fully migration, coronavirus and economic issues. “The United States and Mexico are stronger when we stand together,” Biden said at the outset. (March 1)

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hires criminal defense attorney for nursing home deaths probe

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired criminal defense lawyer Elkan Abramowitz to represent him and his aides in a probe into alleged underreporting of COVID nursing home deaths. The Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the Cuomo administration is handling the fallout and the latest on the impending investigations into nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

    The third coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration is being rolled out across the U.S. Medical trials found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 85% effective against severe illness. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • 'Serious Snow Squall' Barrels Through New Hampshire

    A “serious snow squall” was filmed in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on March 1, with the National Weather Service warning that further strong wind gusts were forecast for March 2.This footage shows the heavy wind blowing snow on the evening of March 1. Credit: @GunnarConsolWx via Storyful

  • What allegations does Andrew Cuomo face and could they bring him down?

    The New York governor is under investigation over nursing home deaths from Covid and sexual harassment claims Andrew Cuomo’s star rose dramatically last year for his forthright response to the coronavirus crisis but now the New York governor is on the defensive. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP In a year, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has gone from revered national voice of reason on the Covid-19 pandemic and potential presidential material, to facing demands for his resignation and even calls for his impeachment. He faces a federal inquiry into his administration’s alleged undercount of coronavirus nursing home deaths, accusations of bullying and, most recently, an external investigation led by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, following sexual harassment allegations by two women. After a decade in power, has the 63-year-old former US housing secretary and son of the former New York governor Mario Cuomo, reached the end of the line What are the allegations? The governor was first accused of sexual harassment by former aide Lindsey Boylan in December, and she gave further details last week. In a Medium post she claimed he subjected her to an unwanted kiss and made comments about her appearance, allegations which Cuomo has denied. On Saturday, a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, also accused the governor of sexual harassment. She alleged in the New York Times that Cuomo asked her about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men, and made comments that she interpreted as assessing her interest in an affair. Cuomo has said he wanted to mentor her. On Sunday, he released a statement in which he acknowledged that “some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”Separately, also last month, his administration was forced to revise its figures for nursing home deaths after it was revealed they were severely undercounted by thousands. He was also accused of threatening to “destroy” the Democratic assemblyman Ron Kim over the scandal, which a Cuomo adviser has denied. How have politicians reacted? In Washington, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, has said Joe Biden supports an independent review and the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has called the sexual harassment allegations “credible”. Closer to home, the Republican state senate minority leader, Robert Ortt, has called for him to resign, as have the Democratic state senator Alessandra Biaggi and assemblyman Kim. New York’s US senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all called for an independent investigation. What consequences has Cuomo faced so far? There is a federal inquiry into the nursing home deaths. Following the sexual harassment allegations, James said on Monday that she had received a formal referral from the executive chamber which gave her the authority to “move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo”. She said the investigation’s findings would be made public in a report. Cuomo’s approval rating dropped last week, but remained relatively high. Could Cuomo resign or be forced from office? Kim told the Guardian on Monday that many legislators were “urging him to step down”. Whether or not Cuomo does will perhaps depend on what the investigation finds. His longtime rival Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York suggested on Monday that if the allegations are found to be true, he should step down. Cuomo is up for re-election next year. He has previously said he intends to run again in 2022, but conversations are reportedly taking place among Democrats about who could challenge him. The governor has also faced some calls for impeachment. Eric Lane, professor of public law and public service at Hofstra University and a former counsel to New York state Democrats, said if the investigation found evidence of criminal behaviour he could face impeachment. But if his behaviour was found to be inappropriate but not criminal then it would be down to the legislature to decide. “I doubt if that turns out to be true that he could get re-elected. I don’t know about it as an impeachment issue,” he said, adding that the allegation over the call to Kim is also a “very serious allegation”. Is there any precedent for impeaching a New York governor? The only time a New York governor was impeached and removed from office was William Sulzer in 1913. Under the state’s constitution, the assembly would have to vote by a simple majority to impeach and then it would go to trial in the state senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict, but it does not lay out a standard for impeachment. If removed from office, the governor would be replaced by the lieutenant governor, a post currently held by Kathy Hochul. On the prospect of impeachment, the Republican state senator George Borelli told Pix 11: “I think it’s unlikely. But I think it’s possible.”

  • Latest on independent investigation into Cuomo

    How Democrats are reacting to allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid calls for the governor’s resignation.

  • The Costs and Benefits of a $15 Federal Minimum Wage

    Biden has identified raising the minimum wage as a key goal of his administration, but economists and lawmakers disagree on the potential impact. WSJ asked two economists and a minimum-wage worker what the costs and benefits of a $15 minimum wage might be. Photo: Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/Zuma Press

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • House Call: Cue the Waterworks and Welcome to March

    Zoë’s newsletter comes to a web page near you, and the theme of the day is dampOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump asks supporters for more money in CPAC speech after raising $250 million for his Stop the Steal campaign

    Trump’s CPAC speech was his first public event since leaving office in January 2021

  • Watch the 2021 Golden Globes' cringe-inducing moments that went viral

    Sunday's Golden Globes were partly virtual, which explains why Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Kaluuya and Tracy Morgan had some technical difficulties.

  • Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N. pleads for funds and war's end

    Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wife's gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemen's capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has work but struggles to buy anything more nutritious than rice for her four children amid high prices. And in a nearby hospital, severely malnourished children receive lifesaving nutritional drinks.