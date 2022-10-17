WH says Trump’s comments about Jewish Americans were antisemitic

At the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said remarks by former President Donald Trump on this Truth Social website were "antisemitic ... and insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies.” In a post on Sunday, Trump was critical of what he considered to be Jewish Americans’ lack of support for Israel, writing, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — before it is too late!”

- I wanted to start by asking, is the President aware of the comments that Donald Trump made yesterday about American Jews basically saying that they're ungrateful and they better get their act together, appreciate what they have before it's too late? Given that the White House weighed in pretty forcefully last week to the racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council members, will the White House denounced these anti-Semitic comments by the former President as well?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So Donald Trump's comments were anti-Semitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies. But let's be clear. For years-- for years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and anti-Semitic figures. And it should be called out to your point, Darlene, just like we called out our Democratic friends and colleagues last week.

And we will condemn and call this out as well. So we need to root out anti-Semitism everywhere. It rears its ugly head. We need to call this out. With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it's rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn't understand that either.