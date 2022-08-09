WH says it wasn’t made aware in advance of Mar-a-Lago FBI raid

Yahoo Entertainment

On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, with guest host Will Cain, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared and spoke about the FBI raid at the former president’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The raid was reportedly in search of classified documents that were taken when leaving office. “Have you spoken to the former president?” Cain asked. “How is he doing? What is the attitude of the family?” “I have spoken to my father-in-law,” Trump answered, “and I gotta tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody.” In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago, but there were still documents missing, despite Mrs. Trump’s claim of cooperation. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been — everybody’s been cooperating,” Trump said. “Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI, with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” Mrs. Trump also incorrectly stated that the former president had the authority to take the documents, when in doing so he violated the Presidential Records Act. “My father-in-law, as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, Will, to take from the White House,”Trump said. “And again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way.”