WH says it wasn’t made aware in advance of Mar-a-Lago FBI raid
At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not aware of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago before it happened.
At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not aware of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago before it happened.
Josh Hawley said Tuesday that AG Merrick Garland “must resign or be impeached” after the FBI raided former president Donald Trump's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago.
On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.
Truss tax cuts 'will do nothing for pensioners' Death of high street looms, hopefuls warned Where Truss and Sunak stand on key issues Check the latest live Tory leadership odds Sign up to our Politics WhatsApp group
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, with guest host Will Cain, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared and spoke about the FBI raid at the former president’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The raid was reportedly in search of classified documents that were taken when leaving office. “Have you spoken to the former president?” Cain asked. “How is he doing? What is the attitude of the family?” “I have spoken to my father-in-law,” Trump answered, “and I gotta tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody.” In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago, but there were still documents missing, despite Mrs. Trump’s claim of cooperation. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been — everybody’s been cooperating,” Trump said. “Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI, with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” Mrs. Trump also incorrectly stated that the former president had the authority to take the documents, when in doing so he violated the Presidential Records Act. “My father-in-law, as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, Will, to take from the White House,”Trump said. “And again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way.”
The CHIPS Act is meant to boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips as well as reduce the United States' reliance on chips produced in China.
Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Florida residence.
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change.
Trump is believed to be pursuing a presidential run in 2024, and many calculate the Mar-a-Lago raid would benefit him politically
The boy originally made up a story about what had happened but eventually told detectives the truth.
A day after federal agents conducted a search of the former president's home, the 2016 Democratic nominee responded by promoting merchandise emblazoned with what has become the sardonic response to his many scandals.
Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Biden was not made aware that the FBI planned to search Trump's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago before the action was carried out.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) cautioned against rushing to judgment on Tuesday following the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “This is going to raise more questions in my opinion,” Scott said during an appearance on “CBS Mornings” to promote his book. “We need to let this play out and see exactly what happens,…
Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico say they have detained a "primary suspect" in a string of killings targeting Muslim men
Michael Chick, 39, allegedy gave the boy a TracFone with instructions to take inappropriate photographs and made multiple visits to the family's home.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the FBI searching Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Joe Biden was "not aware" of the FBI search on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate before it was conducted, the White House said.
The state youth cancer study mistakenly deflects public attention and resources from inspecting internal surveillance, policies, and regulations.
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (Aug. 9)
Acadia (ACAD) reports a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2022 while revenues surpass estimates. Tightens guidance for Nuplazid.