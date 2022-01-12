WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask
The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. (Jan.12)
“This incident underscores the importance for us to continue to learn about the history of racism,” he said.
Teachers know that students learn best in the classroom. When JCPS announced we would be returning to NTI, none of us were happy. I promise you!
“People are coming to school positive.” “I think the school experience is gone. People aren’t even showing up.” “I avoid the cafeteria now.” NYC students explain why they walked out of class. Thousands of students from more than 29 New York City public schools abandoned their classes Tuesday walking out into frigid weather, demanding a remote […]
The lawsuit alleges that the school board violated the state’s open meetings act.
CMS asked the PED to remove sections that mentioned police brutality, gun violence, antisemitism and homophobia.
Teachers face tough decisions as Omicron sends attendance rates plummeting
Indiana University students, faculty and staff returned to campuses and in-person classes this week, but questions about the decision remain.
Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters said schools should all available resources to stay open. Districts say they have no staff left to spare.
Oxford school officials allegedly knew Ethan Crumbley hid a bird's head in a bathroom stall weeks before the shooting, and brought bullets to class.
When schools shut down, students lose out on instruction critical for their long-term welfare.
Elementary school students in Fairfax County, Va. were forced to sit outside on cold concrete in the 24 degree weather on Tuesday as a reprieve from mask-wearing.
More than 600 Fort Worth school staff members are positive for COVID-19.
I preferred to spend my lunches listening to music at my own table... I would rather wear my mask than eat in a room full of maskless teenagers.
University of Louisville department chairs was told courses designated as in-person may not be moved online and “violations may result in discipline.”
New Albany is in the process of annexing as much as 3,190 acres from Jersey Township, which could be home to a billion-dollar semiconductor factory.
An educator advocates for adjusting standards and warns that forcing kids to catch up can have negative consequences.
This legislation prohibits colleges and schools from directing, requiring or compelling students to protest or lobby as part of a grade or a class.
While we have a tremendous legacy of doing more with less ... we could always do more with more.
Roughly 62,000 students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the district's return to school on Tuesday.As CNN reported, 414,000 test results have been recorded in the district, the nation's second largest. Of those tests, roughly 15 percent have tested positive.This positivity rate is significantly below Los Angeles's overall positivity rate, which is currently at 22 percent."We're all...