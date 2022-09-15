WH slams Texas and Florida governors for sending migrants to other states

During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard, describing it as a “cruel, premeditated political stunt.”

  • White House says governors sending migrants to DC, Martha’s Vineyard ‘disrespectful to humanity’

    The White House on Thursday bashed Republican governors for sending migrants to Democratic-run cities such as Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and Washington, D.C., in an attempt to make a point about immigration policy. “It’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It is — it doesn’t afford them any dignity, what they’re doing, when you’re abandoning families and…

  • Martha's Vineyard residents call migrant flights by Florida governor a 'stunt'

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (Reuters) -Some residents of the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard decried a move by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly dozens of migrants to the vacation island as a political "stunt," as local officials and volunteers scrambled to help the confused new arrivals. DeSantis took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. Geoff Freeman, the Martha's Viney ard airport director, said the flights were carrying around 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans.

  • Migrants Given Food, Shelter Following Arrival in Martha's Vineyard, Officials Say

    A group of migrants who arrived unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on September 14 were receiving food, shelter, and other support, state representative Dylan Fernandes said on Thursday, September 15.On Wednesday night, Fernandes said 50 immigrants were “shipped to Martha’s Vineyard by a chartered flight from Texas. Many don’t know where they are.”Fernandes posted images of the group on his social media accounts and said the migrants were receiving local support.“This is a community rallying to support immigrants’ children and families. It is the best of America,” he said.Emergency shelters were open in the area due to an “unexpected urgent humanitarian situation,” the Dukes County Emergency Management Association said.State senator Julian Cyr told The Vineyard Gazette the plane originated in San Antonio, Texas, and appeared to be part of a larger campaign to divert migrants from border states.One migrant from Venezuela told The Vineyard Gazette a refugee association had put the group on a plane in Texas.However, a representative for Florida Gov Ron DeSantis told Fox News and NBC10 Boston that two planes carrying migrants had come to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida.DeSantis representative Taryn Fenske said it was “part of the state’s relocation program” to transport migrants to “sanctuary destinations,” Fox News reported.On Thursday morning, two buses of migrants arrived near the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, local media reported. Credit: Dylan Fernandes via Storyful

  • Busloads of Migrants Arrive at VP Harris Home

    Planes and buses of migrants were ferried from Florida and Texas to Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., the latest escalation by Republican-led border states in the political fight over immigration policies. This is video of undocumented migrants arriving at Vice President Kamala Harris' home at the US Naval Observatory in Washington.

  • Local Venezuelans angry over Gov. DeSantis decision to fly migrants to Massachusetts,

    Ted Scouten reports there were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders.

  • Ron DeSantis Flew Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Echoing a Racist Stunt From Exactly 60 Years Ago

    On Wednesday, close to 50 undocumented immigrants arrived on the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard. Almost 60 years ago, this corner of Massachusetts was the center of a similarly cruel stunt, known at the time as “the Reverse Freedom Rides.”

  • Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, his office has confirmed.

  • Massachusetts, Florida and Texas politicians react to migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

    Political reactions to two charter flights flying migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard has been swift from both the right and the left.

  • 2 busloads of migrants dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence

    Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

  • Factbox-Why Martha's Vineyard is center stage in U.S. immigration fight

    On Wednesday, Republicans flew a group of migrants to this favored vacation spot of Democratic presidents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, said he was behind it. * Christina Pushaw, a DeSantis spokesperson, posted a photo on Twitter showing a property owned by Democratic former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle with the caption "This bad boy can fit so many illegal immigrants in it."

  • Adams denies 'reassessing' NYC 'right to shelter' amid influx of 11,000 migrants, Martha's Vineyard planes

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams denied that he's “reassessing” the right to shelter amid the migrant “crisis,” ripping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending planes to Martha’s Vineyard.

  • Pritzker says Texas dropping migrants in Chicago in ‘dead of night’

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Wednesday accused Texas of dropping off buses of migrants in Chicago in the “dead of night.” “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping…

