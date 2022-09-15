WH slams Texas and Florida governors for sending migrants to other states

Storyful

A group of migrants who arrived unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on September 14 were receiving food, shelter, and other support, state representative Dylan Fernandes said on Thursday, September 15.On Wednesday night, Fernandes said 50 immigrants were “shipped to Martha’s Vineyard by a chartered flight from Texas. Many don’t know where they are.”Fernandes posted images of the group on his social media accounts and said the migrants were receiving local support.“This is a community rallying to support immigrants’ children and families. It is the best of America,” he said.Emergency shelters were open in the area due to an “unexpected urgent humanitarian situation,” the Dukes County Emergency Management Association said.State senator Julian Cyr told The Vineyard Gazette the plane originated in San Antonio, Texas, and appeared to be part of a larger campaign to divert migrants from border states.One migrant from Venezuela told The Vineyard Gazette a refugee association had put the group on a plane in Texas.However, a representative for Florida Gov Ron DeSantis told Fox News and NBC10 Boston that two planes carrying migrants had come to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida.DeSantis representative Taryn Fenske said it was “part of the state’s relocation program” to transport migrants to “sanctuary destinations,” Fox News reported.On Thursday morning, two buses of migrants arrived near the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, local media reported. Credit: Dylan Fernandes via Storyful