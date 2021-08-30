WH: 'Small number' of Americans in Afghanistan

Axios

The ACLU and other reproductive rights advocates on Monday said they have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a restrictive Texas abortion law that is set to take effect on Wednesday. Why it matters: The law bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, and before many people know they are pregnant. The law also offers at least $10,000 to citizens who successfully sue any person assisting pregnant people in violation of the ban. It is one of the most re