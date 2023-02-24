Is WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, WH Smith fair value estimate is UK£11.74

  • Current share price of UK£15.83 suggests WH Smith is potentially 35% overvalued

  • Analyst price target for SMWH is UK£19.51, which is 66% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£75.8m

UK£129.7m

UK£134.1m

UK£137.5m

UK£140.4m

UK£142.9m

UK£145.2m

UK£147.4m

UK£149.4m

UK£151.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x3

Est @ 2.52%

Est @ 2.11%

Est @ 1.82%

Est @ 1.62%

Est @ 1.48%

Est @ 1.38%

Est @ 1.31%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7%

UK£69.1

UK£108

UK£102

UK£95.0

UK£88.5

UK£82.1

UK£76.1

UK£70.4

UK£65.1

UK£60.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£816m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£151m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.7%– 1.2%) = UK£1.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.8b÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= UK£713m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£15.8, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at WH Smith as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.223. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for WH Smith

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For WH Smith, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - WH Smith has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SMWH's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

