Retailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident

A person wearing a mask leaves a WH Smith store in London
·1 min read

(Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith Plc said on Tuesday it has suspended orders from its online greetings card and gift business Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident last week.

WH Smith, which sells books, stationery, and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said no customer payment data with Funky Pigeon was compromised due to the incident, which took place on April 14.

"We are currently investigating the extent to which any personal data, specifically names, addresses, e-mail addresses and personalised card and gift designs has been accessed," WH Smith and Funky Pigeon said.

"We are also writing to all customers over the last 12 months to inform them of these issues," Funky Pigeon said.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny on appropriate defences against cyber attacks, particularly on western financial institutions, in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The company also said the incident would not have a material impact on the financial position of the group, based on a current analysis.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Is This Shiba Inu's Ticket to Enormous Gains?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) wowed investors last year with its mind-boggling performance. This popular meme token soared 45,000,000%. Since then, though, momentum has slowed. The crypto player has slipped 24% so far this year.

  • Ethereum Sees Big Losses: The End of ETH or the Right Time to Buy?

    Ethereum, one of the biggest tokens in cryptocurrency, has seen another significant drop in value today, as the crypto market experiences a widespread reduction of share prices. The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile; shifting constantly from moment-to-moment. A good thing to keep in mind for anyone committed to investing in cryptocurrency is that the crypto market is highly volatile, with prices rising and falling quickly.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

    While no one knows when the sector will recover, now might be a good time to buy quality assets at a discount. Let's explore why Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) could make great additions to your portfolio. Terra is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate stablecoins, which are crypto tokens pegged to the value of real-world currencies like the U.S. dollar or euro.

  • China launches metaverse lab

    Top-rated Tsinghua University Friday established China’s first metaverse culture laboratory to promote the study and development of the country’s growing metaverse space. See related article: China will soon have its first bachelor’s program in blockchain. Why isn’t the talent-starved industry more excited? Fast facts The new laboratory will be used for research in the future […]

  • These 10 Small Towns Have the WORST Internet Speeds in the U.S.

    Think your WiFi sucks? Try living in one of these places.

  • Hyundai To Become the First Automaker To Enter the NFT Market

    The company will be issuing 30 limited edition NFTs on April 20 as they release their NFT universe concept film titled “Metamobility Universe.”

  • Warren Wants Details From TurboTax on Its Free Filing Program

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) want information from Intuit Inc, the maker of TurboTax tax preparation software, about how much money the company makes off of low- and middle-income filers, and information about how many Intuit employees previously worked for federal agencies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar

  • New Imminent Threats to The Power Grid

    Several U.S. federal government agencies issued a warning that industrial control system (ICS) devices which are critical infrastructure are the target of state-backed hackers who are using malware to thwart the systems. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the department of Energy (DOE), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the warning on April 13. The tools were created to focus on programmable logic controllers (PLCs) manufactured by Schneider Electric and Omron.

  • Attacker Drains $182M From Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol

    The flash-loan attack becomes the second nine-figure DeFi exploit in a month.

  • First Playdate orders begin shipping today

    The day has finally arrived.

  • Helium Continues to Balloon

    Known as The People's Network, Helium has secured another round of multi-million dollar fundraising.

  • China’s largest broadcaster’s NFT series becomes a trilogy

    State-owned broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV)’s online branch will launch a new non-fungible token (NFT) series on Thursday to celebrate the seventh China Space Day. See related article: China’s industry lobbies join NFT bashing chorus Fast facts CCTV’s first NFT collection was issued for free during Chinese New Year on Tencent’s blockchain. The second batch […]

  • LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.New Listings on LBank ExchangeScheduled this week starting on 18th April.For ...

  • It's April 2022, And Battlefield 2042 Is Finally Getting VoIP

    While you would think that a blockbuster multiplayer shooter featuring up to 128 players at a time would be built entirely upon voice communication, ever since its launch last year Battlefield 2042 has not allowed players to chat via VoIP. That’s finally about to change.

  • Video Highlights – Female-Led Intelligence in Tech: Join KnightSwan in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO and Chair of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW) to discuss the founding of […]

  • Federal agencies issue joint advisory on crypto cyber threats

    A trio of federal agencies on Monday issued a joint advisory on the growing risk of cyber threats involving cryptocurrency from a North Korean group. The FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Department of the Treasury highlighted the tactics used by a North Korean state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) group. The agencies…