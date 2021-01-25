WH: Treasury to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

At the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Department is restarting efforts to put Harriet Tubman’s image on the $20 bill. The process began during the Obama administration, but was delayed during the Trump administration.

Video Transcript

- I have just one another question. The Trump administration-- sorry, the Obama administration initially had wanted to but Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The Trump administration dragged their feet on that. I wanted to see if the Biden administration has a sort of view of the timeline on whether or not she should be on the paper currency.

JEN PSAKI: I was here when we announced that, and it was very exciting. It hasn't moved forward yet, which we would have been surprised to learn at the time. The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes. It's important that our notes-- our money, if people don't know what a note is-- reflect the history and diversity of our country. And Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that. So we're exploring ways to speed up that effort, but any specifics would, of course, come from the Department of Treasury.