WH on U.S. Catholic bishops new guidance that could deny Biden the rite of Communion: ‘The president’s faith is personal’
During a White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about U.S. Catholic bishops writing a document that could prohibit high-profile politicians who support abortion rights from receiving Communion. Psaki said “the president’s faith is personal” and he, like many Americans, does not see his faith “through a political prism.”