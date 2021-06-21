WH on U.S. Catholic bishops new guidance that could deny Biden the rite of Communion: ‘The president’s faith is personal’

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about U.S. Catholic bishops writing a document that could prohibit high-profile politicians who support abortion rights from receiving Communion. Psaki said “the president’s faith is personal” and he, like many Americans, does not see his faith “through a political prism.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories