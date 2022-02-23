WH: Ukraine rebel request a 'false flag' op

Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's talks with the United States on the modernisation of F-16 fighter jets was going well, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk and other media reported on Wednesday. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years over issues including Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which triggered U.S. sanctions. Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Africa that the crisis between Ukraine and Russia had shown the necessity of the S-400s purchase, given the security risks in the region.