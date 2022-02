Motley Fool

Russia was making a beeline for these oil fields (oil costs $88 a barrel today, up 57% from last year), and deploying a fleet of more than 40 icebreakers to break channels through the thinning ice. Recognizing that the U.S. faced an "icebreaker gap," Congress allocated $8 million in 2015 to begin the process of building new ships to join our existing icebreakers, the aging U.S. Coast Guard Ship Polar Star, and the younger, larger Healy. Early estimates guessed that it would cost about $2 billion to build two more icebreakers and double the size of the fleet.