Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday the security situation on the Korean peninsula was difficult, citing talk of a possible nuclear test by the North. Yoon made the comment during a meeting with secretaries, urging officials to stay alert to better respond in such situations, according to a pool report from the South Korean presidential office. "The security situation is tough, with many from abroad also concerned amid talk of (North Korea) resuming the nuclear tests," the new president said.