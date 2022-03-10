WH warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The White House is warning that Russia may seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. But asked if such an move would cross a "red line" leading to U.S. military involvement, Jen Psaki says U.S. troops will not be sent to fight. (March 10)

  • Last-minute problems spoil House Democratic retreat in Philadelphia

    Last-minute delays in passing a sweeping spending bill have upended the first day of the three-day House retreat where Democrats hoped to plan everything from messaging on inflation to immigration and election reform.Why it matters: The delay marks a moment of miscalculation and discord for House Democrats just ahead of an event geared toward building unity, showcasing achievements and honing messaging for the pivotal midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • U.S. unemployment claims climb 11,000 to 227,000 after big increases in New York and California

    New filings for unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 227,000 in early March largely because of unusually big increases in New York and California. Yet businesses are trying to avoid layoffs as they confront an extremely tight labor market and fill a record number of open positions.

  • Russia, China in 'strategic convergence' -Australian intelligence

    A "troubling new strategic convergence" between Beijing and Moscow has developed and the risk of "major power conflict" had grown since Russia invaded Ukraine, Australia's intelligence chief said on Wednesday. Andrew Shearer, director general of the Office of National Intelligence, said China's President Xi Jinping appears to be planning to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and use it as a base to overtake the United States as the world's leading power. The comments reinforce warnings that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has met near-universal condemnation by the West, may spread into a regional or global conflict.

  • Legislative staff on leave amid federal probe won't return as GOP leader 'livid' over lies

    The Tennessee General Assembly will sever ties with two employees who spent more than 14 months on paid leave in the wake of a federal probe.

  • As tensions rise in Ukraine, Ohio Senators Portman and Brown discuss U.S. involvement

    Ohio's senators weigh in on U.S. involvement in Ukraine

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ voter registration in question

    Mark Meadows, who as chief of staff to President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status.

  • Britain impounds private jet suspected of Russian link

    Britain has impounded a private jet it suspects of being linked to a Russian oligarch, and tightened aviation sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ranking the QBs in the NFC East after Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington

    Ranking the QBs in the #NFCEast after #Colts agree to trade Carson #Wentz to #Washington #Commanders #Cowboys #Giants #Eagles

  • White House issues warning to Russia after attack on Ukrainian children's hospital

    The White House issued a warning to Russia after an attack on a Ukrainian maternity and children's hospital; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

  • Shang-Chi concept art reveals Deadpool almost had a surprising MCU cameo

    We’ve been waiting for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to appear in the MCU ever since Disney completed the Fox acquisition and confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth will return. Reynolds recently hinted that Deadpool 3 details might be soon revealed while denying Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors. But previously unseen concept art for Shang-Chi shows … The post Shang-Chi concept art reveals Deadpool almost had a surprising MCU cameo appeared first on BGR.

  • White House warns Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

    The Biden administration publicly warned Wednesday that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.

  • Lithuania tightens state of emergency over Ukraine invasion

    Lithuania imposed a stricter state of emergency on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, in what critics said were the toughest constraints on personal freedom since Soviet times. The government in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member that was once part of the Soviet Union, declared a state of emergency on Feb. 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, fearing Moscow could threaten Lithuania and deploying the army along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

  • Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich swept up in $19 billion U.K. sanctions hit on Russian oligarchs

    Chelsea soccer team owner Roman Abramovich will face an asset freeze and travel ban, but the top-ranked club will be allowed to continue football related activities.

  • As war rages, some Ukrainians look to Mary for protection – continuing a long Christian tradition

    The flag of Ukraine has been tied around a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ outside a church in Pennsylvania amid the Russian invasion. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesUkrainian clergy demonstrating against the war in their country have appeared in media coverage carefully holding an image of the Virgin Mary, her outstretched hands lifting up the edges of a cloak. These pictures depict a particular religious icon known as the “Pokrova” in which Mary’s veil – a “pok

  • Around a dozen Russian aircraft stranded in Switzerland

    Around a dozen Russian aircraft are stranded at Swiss airports by the closure of airspace in many European countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland's civil aviation authority estimated on Wednesday. "I expect that it will be around a dozen aircraft in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Civil Aviation said.

  • Praise, criticism for Edwards after congressional map veto

    The leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, meanwhile, defended their remap plans, while facing a decision on whether to attempt an override of Edwards' Wednesday night veto of the new congressional maps. “I am disappointed in the Governor’s decision to veto the congressional map & am confident that the map the legislature passed meets the requirements of the Voting Rights Act,” state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and one of the leaders of the redistricting effort, said on Twitter. If they opt not to try an override, or if an override fails, they could simply pass the vetoed map again with a majority vote, send it to Edwards again and risk another veto.

  • Jury hears man discuss plan to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer

    Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday played covertly recorded audio for jurors in which one of the men specifically discusses a plan to abduct the Democrat. In the recording, made by a government informant during a meeting in mid-July 2020 in Wisconsin, Barry Croft Jr. describes the possibility of using explosives to “rain down” fire on law enforcement “with a team standing by” to abduct Whitmer. In another recording made by the same informant, jurors heard the sound of an explosives test Croft was conducting.

  • What the hell is this Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 mule?

    This mystery Shelby GT350 mule appears to be testing something underhood for the next generation of Ford Mustangs.

  • Putin warns: Russia will emerge stronger

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday (March 10) that Russia would ultimately emerge stronger and more independent after the West imposed what he called illegitimate sanctions.Addressing a government meeting, Putin also said Moscow - which is a major energy producer- would continue to meet its contractual obligations.And he said the Western sanctions would prove self-defeating: "We know it well. They urge their citizens to tighten their belts, dress warmer and point to the sanctions they impose on us as a reason for their deteriorating situation. "Hitting back against the West, the Russian government said earlier it had banned exports of telecoms, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, among other items, until the end of the year.In total, over 200 items were included on the export suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers and turbines.Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the blow from the raft of far-reaching sanctions."The situation is totally unprecedented. The economic war that has started against our country has never taken place before. So it is very hard to forecast anything. One needs not to forecast, but to act to minimise the negative consequences and further risks. "The UK sanctioned seven more oligarchs it links to the Kremlin on Thursday. That follows 14 sanctioned by the EU on Wednesday (March 9).

  • Top 5 Iditarod mushers take a break at race's halfway point

    The top five mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race appear to be taking an extended break in the ghost town of Cripple, Alaska. All mushers in the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska must take three mandatory rest periods: a 24-hour layover at any checkpoint, an eight-hour layover somewhere along the Yukon River and another eight-hour layover at White Mountain, which is 77 miles (124 kilometers) from the finish line.