WH won’t comment on reparations, says efforts should be left to Congress

29
Yahoo News Video

During the White House briefing on Tuesday, Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alex Nazaryan asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about local efforts to pay reparations to African Americans for slavery and segregation. Jean-Pierre touted the Biden administration’s focus on racial equity across the federal government, but wouldn’t comment specifically about reparations legislation.

Video Transcript

ALEX NAZARYAN: [? Three, ?] San Francisco just held a hearing on reparations for decades of institutional racism, and other cities and states are considering empanelling similar commissions. D.C. is one of them. Where does this administration stand on reparations for slavery and segregation and similar historic wrongs, specifically pertaining to Black Americans?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So look, we understand that there's a legislation on the Hill currently on the study of repara-- reparations, pardon me, and we think Congress is the appropriate venue for consideration on such action. And so we're going to leave it there for Congress, to decide to let them go through their process that they're taking at this moment. But I would lay out and speak to what the President has done over the last two years.

When he came into office, he talked about the different crises that this country is dealing with, and one of them was racial equity and racial equality and fighting for that for communities like the Black community. And one of the things that he did right away, straight away in the beginning of his administration, is he signed an executive order that made sure that across the government that we had an approach that dealt with inequality, that we had-- that made sure that political appointees in those agencies put that equality lens as they were moving forward with dealing with policy.

And so that's important in really getting to the root of that issue. Clearly, that's on the federal level, and just last month he issued a second order reaffirming the administration's commitment to deliver on that equity. So the President has shown his commitment. He's spoken to this issue that, in particular, this Black community-- the Black community has to deal with for generations upon generations. So he is going to continue to lift that up, but as it relates to the legislation, we want to leave that in the hands of Congress.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden designates two national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    At the White House Conservation in Action Summit on Tuesday, President Biden named Castner Range in Texas and Avi Kwa Ame, also known as Spirit Mountain, in Nevada as national monuments.

  • Reporters shout down colleague who repeatedly disrupts White House press briefing

    Reporters shout down colleague Simon Ateba who repeatedly disrupts the White House press briefing.Source: Reuters

  • Jean-Pierre: White House briefing should have ‘respect’

    On March 20, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the press briefing should have “decorum” and “respect” following an exchange with a reporter who expressed discontent at the proceedings.

  • Poll: No sign of populist backlash against Biden after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Despite Republican criticism of the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds no sign of a populist backlash to the Biden administration’s response.

  • Disruptive White House Reporter Goes on Bizarre Rant About Karine Jean-Pierre

    Fox NewsSimon Ateba, a White House reporter for Today News Africa and regular thorn in the side of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, parlayed his disruptive appearance Monday in the briefing room into a friendly interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which he made a bizarre comment about having children with Jean-Pierre.Ateba, who made repeated outbursts toward Jean-Pierre for not calling on him in what he claimed was “seven months,” argued that the First Amendment justified his an

  • Haley: Manhattan DA case against Trump ‘more about revenge than it is about justice’

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) of pursuing “revenge” in his investigation against former President Trump over payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. Trump, who is running for another term in the White House, said over the weekend that he expects he’ll be…

  • White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing

    A White House press briefing featuring the cast of “Ted Lasso” was briefly derailed on Monday after a correspondent and frequent disruptor repeatedly interjected, prompting pushback from the White House Correspondents Association and other reporters. Simon Ateba, a correspondent for Today News Africa, began shouting out as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped to the podium,…

  • Brazil's Lula to announce fiscal framework after China visit, criticizes central bank

    The new framework is considered crucial to addressing fiscal concerns after Lula secured congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to boost social spending and fulfill campaign promises. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad had previously indicated the proposal would be unveiled this month, possibly even before the central bank's rate-setting decision on Wednesday. However, in an interview with local news website Brasil 247, Lula said it wouldn't make sense to announce the fiscal framework and then travel to China.

  • Orlando Weather Forecast: March 21, 2023

    FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the Tuesday forecast.

  • 5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz take the gloves off.

    Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.

  • NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution

    Former President Trump could face a wide variety of charges if he is indicted in connection with an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) over his role in organizing hush-money payments to an adult-film star. Trump has said he expects to be arrested soon in the probe, which comes after his fixer, Michael…

  • In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

    A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon.

  • Trump indictment in New York case could come as early as Monday-Politico

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in a hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people involved in the deliberations. Law enforcement officials were stepping up security around the Manhattan courthouse where the charges would be filed, with workers erecting new security fencing after Trump over the weekend called on his supporters to protest any indictment. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a $130,000 hush payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's estranged former fixer, to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • The last battle: Sudan native recalls fighting on Okinawa during WWII

    Joe Shuttlesworth had no way of knowing it at the time, but the then 19-year-old Marine was about to engage in the last major battle of World War II.

  • Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

    A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband's late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday. Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3. Both she and Chad Daybell — her newest husband — have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday.

  • Dennis Allen, Jeff Ireland to represent Saints at Ohio State and Alabama pro days

    Dennis Allen and Jeff Ireland plan to represent the Saints at pro days for Ohio State and Alabama this week. They'll get a good look at many top 2023 draft prospects:

  • White House focuses on banking system, release of American held captive in Niger

    The Biden administration is welcoming the release of a U.S. aid worker freed after being held captive in Niger for more than 6 years. This comes as the White House grapples with a banking crisis and concerns over Russia. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil with details.

  • Rupert Murdoch to marry for fifth time at 92: ‘I knew this would be my last’

    Billionaire mogul will marry Ann Lesley Smith, 66, whom he met in September of 2022. ‘We share the same beliefs,’ Smith says

  • Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit Tuesday to Kyiv, engaging in dueling diplomacy with Asian rival President Xi Jinping of China, who met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote Beijing's peace proposal for Ukraine that Western nations have all but dismissed as a non-starter. The two visits, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) apart, highlighted how countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv during the nearly 13-month-old war.

  • US, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations

    The United States, China and Russia argued during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over who was to blame for spurring North Korea's dozens of ballistic missile launches and development of a nuclear weapons program. The 15-member council met over what Pyongyang said was the launch on Thursday of its largest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.