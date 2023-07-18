WH won't comment on House Dems who plan to boycott Israeli president's speech to Congress
At the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t comment on remarks made by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., that were critical of Israel or reported plans by other House Democrats not to attend Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to Congress on Wednesday. Responding to the question from Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan, Jean-Pierre affirmed President Biden’s and the administration’s commitment to Israel.