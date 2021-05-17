WH won't comment on Supreme Court hearing case that could ban abortion after 15 weeks

During the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki wouldn't comment on the Supreme Court agreeing to hear a Mississippi case that could ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Psaki did, however, say President Biden is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade.

