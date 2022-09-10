Whale Branch student charged after loaded gun found on school property

A 15-year-old student at Whale Branch Early College High School was detained Friday and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

On Friday, Beaufort County schools officials received a tip from a student who reported a possible confrontation between other students, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office.

After receiving the tip, the school was placed on modified lockdown. Teachers and students remained in their classrooms while a search of backpacks and lockers was conducted.

“During the search, a loaded handgun was found in a book bag that was stored in a student’s locker,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The student will be held at the state department of juvenile justice in Columbia.