Whale, hello there! Florida researchers spot first right whale calf of the season off SC

Florida researchers have spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and baby pair of the 2023-24 calving season.

Scientists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute sighted the pair off the South Carolina coast on Nov. 28.

The team of researchers conducts aerial surveys of the whales, especially during calving season, which runs from mid-November to mid-April.

Whale mom Juno is estimated to be over 38 years old, and this is her eighth documented offspring, CMARI said.

The North Atlantic right whale is the most endangered whale species, with about 360 left in the world, including fewer than 70 breeding females, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

Entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes are the leading causes of North Atlantic right whale deaths.

To protect calving grounds, areas off the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have been designated seasonal management areas, starting in November. Vessels 65 feet and greater must travel at 10 knots or less to reduce collision risks.

"It is extremely important through these seasonal management areas to provide a safe haven for mothers and calves in the only known calving ground for this species,” said Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, Executive Director of CMARI.

Are right whales still hunted?

Whaling is no longer a threat to North Atlantic right whales. They were whaled to the brink of extinction by the early 1890s, and hunting them was banned in 1935.

Why are right whales endangered?

Commercial whaling decimated the right whale population. They were nearly hunted to extinction by the late 19th century and their numbers have never recovered. While whaling is no longer a threat, entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes are the most common causes of death.

How many right whales are left in 2023?

According to CMARI, there are approximately 360 North Atlantic right whales left on Earth.

Are right whales aggressive?

Right whales are not aggressive. They are fairly docile creatures that can be seen breaching the water surface and crashing back down or socializing in groups at the water's surface. A group of five right whales was spotted near Savannah River, South Carolina on Nov. 18.

Why are they named right whales?

They got their name from being the "right" whales to hunt since they floated when they were killed, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Can right whales recover?

While their numbers have recently increased, researchers caution that slow reproduction rates – females have one calf every three years and pregnancy lasts about 12 months – fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes pose significant challenges.

How can you distinguish a right whale from other whales?

North Atlantic right whales have stocky black bodies, no dorsal fin, short pectoral fins and v-shaped blow holes. Their tails are wide with deep notches and their bellies are black with irregular white patches.

Right whales can grow up to 52 feet long, weigh 140,000 pounds and have a lifespan of up to 70 years.

